16 San Diego County Active Transportation projects denied state funding

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Sixteen Active Transportation projects in San Diego County were denied state funding in the latest round of grants from the California Transportation Commission.

The F Street Promenade in Chula Vista, Oceanside’s Coastal Rail Trail connection and a handful of other local improvements will have to look for other funding opportunities.

A total of 277 projects were submitted from local governments across the state, requesting a total of roughly $2.5 billion in funds from the Active Transportation Program.

However, with a fraction of that amount available to allocate, the commission had to choose among these projects where to direct funds.

This task was made more difficult when Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the Budget Act of 2024, which cut $400 million from the Active Transportation Program’s expected appropriation.

It was one of several changes the governor and legislators made in the previous year to balance an estimated $46.8 billion shortfall.

Left with only $168.7 million, the commission focused on disadvantaged communities and projects that had the greatest potential to increase bikeability and walkability in the surrounding community.

You can see the full list of projects that will receive funding here.

Most of that money comes from SB1, a bill that was passed by the legislature and signed by Governor Newsom in 2017 to direct $5.4 billion annually for transportation improvements.

The Active Transportation Program has access to $100 million, or 1.85%, from SB1's annual allocation for grant funding.

“The Active Transportation Program is a key tool in making our communities safer and making it easier for residents to get to jobs and schools,” said Commission Vice Chair Darnell Grisby in a press release.

“We are pleased to award funding to these projects that expand safe mobility options and reduce out-of-pocket expenses for the working class, while supporting California’s fight against climate change,” Grisby said.

According to the commission, all of these projects directly benefit disadvantaged communities, and more than half will help build designated safe routes to schools for kids.

A list of projects that applied for the 2025 cycle can be found on the California Transportation Commission’s website.

San Diego is also facing its own budget shortfall as Measure G, intended to pay for transit improvements in the County, was rejected by voters this November.