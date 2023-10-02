CHP reports fatal DUI motorcycle crash in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK, Calif. (KGTV) — The California Highway Patrol says a man riding a motorcycle died after rear-ending a truck in the Fallbrook area Sunday night, and officers suspect alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

CHP says the crash happened around 10:10 p.m. on Oct. 1, in the area of Alvarado and Morro streets in an unincorporated part of Fallbrook.

The 33-year-old man was riding a white Harley Davidson in Alvarado Street's eastbound lane, just west of Morro Street, according to CHP. Officers say "for reasons still under investigation," the rider rear-ended a silver Dodge Ram 1500 that was driving in front of him.

The initial impact led to the motorcycle and truck colliding with several parked vehicles.

The motorcycle rider was taken to a hospital in the area, where he later died from his injuries, CHP says. The truck driver was not hurt in this crash.

CHP's press release states alcohol and drugs appear to have contributed to the crash.

San Diego County deputies, firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene along with CHP.

The crash investigation is underway, and if you witnessed the crash or have any information for officers, reach out to CHP's Oceanside-area office at 760-643-3400.