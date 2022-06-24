CHP investigates shooting along Interstate 5 near Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — California Highway Patrol is investigating a freeway shooting that took place along Interstate 5 early Thursday morning.

According to CHP the shooting happened around 6 a.m. along northbound Interstate 5 near Cannon Road.

CHP said a 41-year-old man from Carlsbad was traveling in his Nissan NV3500 when he heard a series of gunshots to the right of his car.

The man exited the freeway and called 911.

“CHP officers responded to the scene and the victim’s location. Neither the driver or his 49-year-old male passenger from Carlsbad were injured,” CHP said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oceanside Area CHP at 760-643-3400.