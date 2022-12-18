Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNorth County News

Actions

CHP: Driver arrested, passenger killed in I-5 crash in Escondido

california_highway_patrol_chp_logo_door.jpg
California Highway Patrol
california_highway_patrol_chp_logo_door.jpg
Posted at 12:42 PM, Dec 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-18 15:43:56-05

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) – A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter after her passenger was killed in a crash on Interstate 5 early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened south of Deer Springs Road at 12:54 a.m.

Nicole Capatanos, 43, was driving with a 45-year-old male passenger in a silver Ford Fusion when it veered off the freeway and rolled over several times before landing on North Center City Parkway, CHP said.

Capatanos was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

At around 2:46 a.m., Capatanos was arrested by officers from the Oceanside area office and booked into jail.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the CHP Oceanside Area Office at 760-643-3400.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate Today

Donate Today!