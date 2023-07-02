CHP: Driver arrested for DUI after fatal rollover crash in Vista

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - The California Highway Patrol says it arrested a 22-year-old man on felony DUI charges following a fatal rollover crash in Vista Saturday night.

At about 9:27 p.m., officers responded to reports of a crash on State Route 78, just west of Melrose Drive.

A 22-year-old man from Vista was driving a white Toyota Corolla westbound on SR-78 behind an Oceanside woman driving a white Kia Spectra. For unknown reasons, the Corolla crashed into the rear of the Kia, causing both cars to crash into the right shoulder wall causing the Kia to roll over, CHP's crash report states.

The woman died at the scene.

CHP and Vista firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene.

The Corolla's driver, identified as Nicholas Gordon, and an 18-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital with minor to major non-life-threatening injuries.

SR-78 was closed for several hours while CHP investigated the crash, and investigators suspected alcohol or drugs were a factor.

Gordon was arrested on felony charges of driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Oceanside Area CHP at 760-643-3400.