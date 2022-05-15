CHP: Crash involving multiple cars on I-15N near Bonsall leaves several injured

BONSALL, Calif. (KGTV) — Several people have been hospitalized following a multi-car crash on Interstate 15 northbound in Bonsall Saturday night.

According to California Highway Patrol, officers received a call around 8 p.m. about a crash involving multiple cars on I-15 near Gopher Canyon Road.

CalFire says there were seven crash victims in total. Two of the victims did not require aid, but the other five were taken to local hospitals. Three of the five hospitalized victims are in critical condition, and the other two are in moderate condition.

All lanes on I-15 were shut down for at least an hour.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.