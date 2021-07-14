Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay bringing 'Hell's Kitchen' to Harrah's in Valley Center

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. (KGTV) — Celebrity chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay is bringing dishes inspired by his "Hell's Kitchen" competition show to Harrah's Resort Southern California.

The Hell's Kitchen concept restaurant is set to open at the Valley Center resort in Spring 2022, according to Caesar's Entertainment, which owns the resort. The restaurant will be the first Hell's Kitchen in Southern California and feature dishes inspired by Ramsay's signature creations as well as challenges from the show, like lobster risotto, beef wellington, sticky toffee pudding, and more.

Valley Center's upcoming location will be the largest version of the concept to date, able to seat 332 guests, according to the resort.

"Hell's Kitchen at Harrah's Resort SoCal represents one of our most exciting projects to date," said Chairman Bo Mazzetti of the Rincon Tribe. "It's an exciting moment to be able to bring such a well-known, high-energy concept to the resort and it's perfectly in line with our continued commitment to keeping our guests excited, energized and full of options, while visiting us here at our resort."

The layout will sport an elevated bar, full-service restaurant, and lounge. Construction on the restaurant will begin this summer, according to the resort.

Currently, Hell's Kitchen has two U.S. locations in Las Vegas at Caesar's Palace and Harveys Lake Tahoe, and another at Caesars Palace in Dubai.