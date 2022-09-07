CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Arsonist lights fire to business in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man caught on video setting fire to a business in San Marcos back in early August.

The arson happened on Wednesday, August 10 just before midnight in the 100 block of South Rancho Santa Fe Road.

Video footage from the San Marcos View Estates' surveillance system shows the man dressed in a black and white flannel, blue jeans, and white shoes approaching the building before starting the fire.

Detectives say no injuries have been reported, but the fire did cause $3,000 in damage to the front office.

Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to call the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.

You can also call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Visit www.sdcrimestoppers.org for information on how to send web or mobile app tips.