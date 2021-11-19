Cash dropped from armored vehicle leaves traffic stalled on I-5 in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — An armored vehicle reportedly dropped multiple bags of money, leaving cash scattered on Interstate 5 near Cannon Rd. in Carlsbad on Friday morning.

According to California Highway Patrol, the dropped cash left northbound traffic stalled as vehicles parked on the shoulder of the freeway and people got out of their cars to pick up the money.

The money was scattered across both sides of I-5.

It's unclear how the money came loose from the vehicle, according to CHP.

CHP said people could be prosecuted for taking the cash and not returning it.