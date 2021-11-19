Watch
NewsLocal NewsNorth County News

Actions

Cash dropped from armored vehicle leaves traffic stalled on I-5 in Carlsbad

items.[0].image.alt
ABC 10News
money on i5 carlsbad_11192021.jpeg
money on i5 carlsbad_11192021_2.jpeg
Posted at 10:42 AM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 14:06:39-05

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — An armored vehicle reportedly dropped multiple bags of money, leaving cash scattered on Interstate 5 near Cannon Rd. in Carlsbad on Friday morning.

According to California Highway Patrol, the dropped cash left northbound traffic stalled as vehicles parked on the shoulder of the freeway and people got out of their cars to pick up the money.

The money was scattered across both sides of I-5.

It's unclear how the money came loose from the vehicle, according to CHP.

CHP said people could be prosecuted for taking the cash and not returning it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO DONATE

CLICK TO DONATE