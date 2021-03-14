Carlsbad Unified to allow more students back on campuses next week

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) -- Carlsbad Unified says secondary students will return to classrooms next week on a hybrid learning schedule.

The school district said a limited number of seventh, ninth and tenth graders will return to schools Tuesday with a 2-day per week hybrid schedule officially starting on Thursday, when the county is expected to be in the red tier.

After the district's waiver for in-person learning was denied this week, CUSD submitted an additional request to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) to bring back students to campus in smaller groups while San Diego County was still in the purple tier.

State health leaders relaxed some thresholds Friday for moving to less-restrictive tiers on the state reopening system after California met its goal of administering 2 million vaccine doses in hard-hit communities.

CUSD said the following will be implemented during the week of March 15:

Aviara Oaks Middle School, Calavera Hills Middle School, and Valley Middle School:

6th gradeOn Monday, March 15 and Tuesday, March 16, Cohort A will continue to meet on campusOn Thursday, March 18 and Friday, March 19, Cohort B will continue to meet on campus.

7th gradeOn Tuesday, March 16, Cohort A will meet on campus for periods 2, 4 and 6.On Thursday, March 18 and Friday, March 19, Cohort B will begin the 2-day per week hybrid schedule.On Monday, March 22 and Tuesday, March 23, Cohort A will begin the 2-day per week hybrid schedule.

8th gradeOn Thursday, March 18 and Friday, March 19, Cohort B will begin the 2-day per week hybrid schedule.On Monday, March 22 and Tuesday, March 23, Cohort A will begin the 2-day per week hybrid schedule.

Carlsbad High School and Sage Creek High School

9th grade and 10th gradeOn Tuesday, March 16, Cohort A will meet on campus for periods 2, 4 and 6 (CHS) and 2, 4, 5 (SCHS).On Thursday, March 18 and Friday, March 19, Cohort B will begin the 2-day per week hybrid schedule.On Monday, March 22 and Tuesday, March 23, Cohort A will begin the 2-day per week hybrid schedule.

11th grade and 12th gradeOn Thursday, March 18 and Friday, March 19, Cohort B will begin the 2-day per week hybrid schedule.On Monday, March 22 and Tuesday, March 23, Cohort A will begin the 2-day per week hybrid schedule.

The district also said, beginning March 22, and for future weeks while in the hybrid model, the schedule will be as follows:

Cohort A (all grades 6-12): on campus Monday and Tuesday

Cohort B (all grades 6-12): on campus Thursday and Friday

Advisory and distance learning on Wednesdays

Middle school and high school principals will send additional information by March 15 in advance of welcoming Cohort A for 7th, 9th and 10th grades back to campus on March 16, CUSD said.

The district continues to offer distance learning to students who do not want to return to campus.