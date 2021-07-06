Carlsbad Senior Center reopens for the first time since pandemic started

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — The Carlsbad Senior Center reopened its doors for the first time since the start of the pandemic Tuesday.

Dozens of North County seniors hugged their friends for the first time in sixteen months.

"For the last year and a half almost, we've been doing pick-up and delivery services for congregate meals. And instead today, we are able to bring them in the dining room and offer that service in person," Parks and Recreation Director Kyle Lancaster said.

Members enjoyed food, friendship, and access to technology. "Larry the computer guy" was back with full protection: in his mask, glasses, and gloves.

"I better watch out for 'girl germs' here. That's very dangerous," he joked.

Next door in the billiards room, Tim Schinhofen was back with his buddies to practice for their upcoming Las Vegas pool tournament.

"This is our gym. Absolutely," Schinhofen said. "This is a very important place for many, many people in the city of Carlsbad as well as Oceanside."

"There's nothing like being together in person," Lancaster said. "There's that camaraderie and spirit of fellowship, and it's just wonderful to have everyone back together."

Speaking of "back together," remember Larry, who was worried about girl germs? After coming back and seeing the ladies, he said he is back on the market.

"In case any ladies are listening, I'm six foot one and look like Brad Pitt," Larry joked.

He said you cannot tell under the mask.

Although the senior center is fully reopened, staff said that because some virtual classes were so popular, they will continue those in a hybrid format.