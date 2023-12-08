Carlsbad officer-involved shooting: Video shows police firing weapon at armed suspect

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — Newly released video shows a man opening fire at a Carlsbad police officer at close range after being pulled over for traffic violations, according to the San Diego Police Department. (Warning: This video contains scenes that some viewers may find disturbing.)

The officer, later identified as Vincent Abbate, sought cover and returned fire before calling for additional units.

The incident happened on Oct. 20 at the intersection of Madison Street and Oak Avenue just before 11 p.m. Abbate had stopped a white Ford Van after seeing the driver, Patrick Harold Doherty, commit multiple traffic violations, police said.

"As the officer approached the vehicle to contact the male, the driver produced a handgun and fired one round at the officer without warning," police said.

The driver, a 25-year-old man from Oceanside, then drove south about one-eighth of a block before coming to a stop.

Additional officers arrived at the scene and conducted a high-risk vehicle stop. Doherty complied with police and was apprehended several minutes later, as shown in the bodycam footage.

Neither the suspect nor the officer was struck by gunfire. During an inspection of the vehicle, police reported discovering a ghost gun on the driver's side floorboard.

Doherty was booked into Vista Jail on suspicion of attempted murder of a police officer, felony resisting, assault with a firearm on a police officer and an outstanding arrest warrant for driving under the influence.

