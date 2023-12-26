Carlsbad police seek tips on shooting suspect and vehicle

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — The Carlsbad Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying and locating the suspect(s) and vehicle involved in a recent shooting incident.

On December 13 at around 9:16 p.m., Carlsbad police responded to a report of a car crash on Alga Road between El Fuerte Street and Xana Way.

Upon arrival, officers found one occupant inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound. Further investigation revealed that a second occupant was also struck by gunfire.

Officials said the second victim left the scene with a third, uninjured occupant before the police arrived.

All victims were taken to a nearby hospital, and none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Police said the victims' vehicle was targeted by gunfire from a second car, prompting them to consider the possibility of a gang-related incident.

The Carlsbad Police Department encourages anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Chris Collier at (442) 339-5569 or provide anonymous tips through the Crime Stoppers tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case, and tips can be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website.