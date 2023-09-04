Carlsbad police investigate road rage stabbing

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — The Carlsbad Police Department says it is investigating a road rage stabbing that happened Sunday afternoon.

CPD responded to a report about a stabbing in the area of 5620 Paseo Del Norte around 12:20 p.m.

During the initial investigation, officers learned the stabbing was "likely related to a road rage incident" that started on I-5 and ended in a retail parking lot, according to the press release.

The victim was a 22-year-old man, and he was suffering from stab wounds to his upper body and back. He is expected to survive.

The Carlsbad Fire Department treated him on the scene and took him to a hospital in the area for more medical attention.

Police say the suspect was a 40-year-old man, and he also suffered minor injuries during the fight. He was taken to a nearby hospital as well and will later be booked into the San Diego County Jail, police say.

"There is no known relationship between the two subjects and there are no outstanding suspects," the release states.

CPD says the stabbing investigation is ongoing.