Carlsbad elementary school temporarily closed following water contamination

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — An elementary school in Carlsbad was forced to temporarily close after water lines were crossed, causing contamination at the school.

According to a Carlsbad city spokesperson, the water contamination was discovered Thursday at Hope Elementary School.

The city said the school district contacted the Carlsbad Municipal Water District after becoming concerned about water quality at the school.

After looking into the issue, the water district discovered that the school’s construction contractor connected the regular water line to the recycled water supply line.

“The water at the school was shut off, which is why students and staff were sent home,” the city said.

According to the city, work to restore water to the school is expected to wrap up Sunday, which would allow the school to reopen Monday.