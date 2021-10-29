Car crash in Bonsall claims life of 1, CHP investigating

BONSALL, Calif. (CNS) — One person was killed Friday in a collision on a rural road in the far northern reaches of San Diego County, authorities said.

The crash, involving a Honda Civic and a truck, occurred about 11:45 a.m. in the 31500 block of Old River Road in Bonsall, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At least one person had to be freed from the wreckage, North County Fire Protection District officials reported.

Traffic lanes in the area remained closed in the early afternoon due to the fatal accident.