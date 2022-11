CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (KGTV) — Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton is warning the public to be aware of their ceremonial cannon fire this week, which will likely create loud sounds and vibrations.

The cannon fire is scheduled to happen on Wednesday, Nov. 2 from 8:45 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and Friday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 10:55 a.m.

According to the military base, the explosive noises may be amplified and heard up to 20 miles away depending on atmospheric conditions.