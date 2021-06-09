Camp Pendleton fire prompts evacuations on base, sends smoke over North County

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (KGTV) — North County residents may see smoke rising from the north, as firefighters battled a 1,000-acre fire on Camp Pendleton on Wednesday.

According to the base, its fire department was battling the fire just east of the 33 area. Mandatory evacuations were ordered on base for: 25 area (Lake O'Neill Camp Ground, Wounded Warrior Battalion), 26 area, and 27 area.

An evacuation center was established at the base's Paige Fieldhouse. A map of the base is available here.

#SierraFire UPDATE as of 5:10 p.m.



CPFD and neighboring fire departments are working to contain a fire of unknown size east of the 33 Area. The Evacuation Control Center is located at Paige Fieldhouse, as indicated by the “here” icon.



The cause of the fire is unknown. pic.twitter.com/1kQ8tCsAqS — Camp Pendleton (@MCIWPendletonCA) June 10, 2021

Camp Pendleton didn't immediately say how the fire began.

According to the North County Fire Protection District, the base was hosting a fire training school on Wednesday.

"The school consists of setting and extinguishing prescribed fires, which provides the fire agencies fire training. They are starting their burns now. Smoke may be visible, but there is no fire threat to our district," North County Fire posted online just after 1:30 p.m.