Watch
NewsLocal NewsNorth County News

Actions

Camp Pendleton fire prompts evacuations on base, sends smoke over North County

items.[0].image.alt
ABC 10News
camp pendleton main gate.png
Posted at 4:31 PM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 20:35:12-04

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (KGTV) — North County residents may see smoke rising from the north, as firefighters battled a 1,000-acre fire on Camp Pendleton on Wednesday.

According to the base, its fire department was battling the fire just east of the 33 area. Mandatory evacuations were ordered on base for: 25 area (Lake O'Neill Camp Ground, Wounded Warrior Battalion), 26 area, and 27 area.

An evacuation center was established at the base's Paige Fieldhouse. A map of the base is available here.

Camp Pendleton didn't immediately say how the fire began.

According to the North County Fire Protection District, the base was hosting a fire training school on Wednesday.

"The school consists of setting and extinguishing prescribed fires, which provides the fire agencies fire training. They are starting their burns now. Smoke may be visible, but there is no fire threat to our district," North County Fire posted online just after 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR GROUP TODAY

Join Our Group