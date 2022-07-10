Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNorth County News

Actions

California Highway Patrol officer shot at during attempted traffic stop near Rincon

california_highway_patrol_chp_logo_door.jpg
California Highway Patrol
california_highway_patrol_chp_logo_door.jpg
Posted at 3:26 PM, Jul 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-10 18:27:47-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A California Highway Patrol officer trying to pull over the driver of a silver Audi near Rincon Sunday was shot at but not hit, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

The officer tried to initiate a traffic stop in the area of state Route 76 and Rincon Ranch Road around 12:30 p.m. Sunday when the driver shot at the officer but missed before driving away, sheriff Lt. Nanette McMasters said. No one was injured.

The Audi driver was being sought by law enforcement officers in North San Diego County.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Pride in America – an ABC 10News Special

Pride in America Watch Tuesday, July 12th 7:30PM