SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A California Highway Patrol officer trying to pull over the driver of a silver Audi near Rincon Sunday was shot at but not hit, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

The officer tried to initiate a traffic stop in the area of state Route 76 and Rincon Ranch Road around 12:30 p.m. Sunday when the driver shot at the officer but missed before driving away, sheriff Lt. Nanette McMasters said. No one was injured.

The Audi driver was being sought by law enforcement officers in North San Diego County.

No further information was immediately available.