Crews battle brush fire in Pala Mesa

UPDATE (June 24, 7:45 a.m.): Cal Fire officials say the Mesa Fire in the Pala Mesa area has burned 350 acres and is 10% contained as of Thursday morning.

Cal Fire officials tweeted: "Firefighters made great progress last night, and will continue to build containment line today."

Evacuation warnings and evacuation points that were put in place due to the fire have been lifted and closed, respectively.

The stretch of SR-76 shut down because of the firefighting efforts were reopened, though travelers are asked to drive cautiously in the area.

PALA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — Flames erupted off State Route 76 in Pala Mesa, just a mile from the Pala Casino Spa Resort, on Wednesday.

Cal Fire said just before 3 p.m. the fire had a moderate rate of spread but there were no reports of structural threats. As of 6:45 p.m., the fire had reached 350 acres and was 0% contained. The fire has a dangerous rate of spread, according to Cal Fire.

An evacuation warning was in place for the surrounding area, and a temporary evacuation point was established at Valley Center High School and the I-15/Highway 76 Park and Ride.

By 8:45 p.m. evacuation warnings were lifted.



#MesaFire [Update] Evacuation warnings have been lifted, and the temporary evacuation points have been closed. Additionally, Hwy 76 has been reopened. Firefighters will be working through the night, so drive cautiously when in the area. — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 24, 2021

SR-76 was closed from Horse Creek Ranch to Pala Casino, Cal Fire added.

ABC 10News is monitoring this breaking news. Please check back for updates.