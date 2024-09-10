Cafe owner loses 'thousands' after being forced to close for Escondido battery fire

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV)— “Why couldn't it happen on a Monday or a Tuesday,” joked Lisa Coast, the owner of Home Sweet Home Cafe.

For Lisa Coast, it's not just a name.

Working in the building since 1987, Home Sweet Home really is a home.

“My employees were all freaked out. They're like, 'We can't miss work.' And I said, 'I'll, I'll pay you. Don't worry, I'll pay you for that,'” said Coast.

Employees and customers of the popular breakfast spot were waiting for a clear sign to reopen this past weekend after the evacuations, but they didn't exactly get one.

“So I found out it was open because a customer, or somebody, put a one-star review on Google, and I saw that on my phone, and it said ‘they're closed,” said Coast.

The Escondido fire department told ABC 10News that notifications went through their Genesis system and other public avenues.

“Friday, I called the City, and I left a message. I didn't hear anything because I didn't know what was going on. And then I called again Friday afternoon, and I spoke to someone, and she said she'd have someone else call me, and nobody called,” said Coast.

However, some people, like Coast, fell through the cracks.

“My daughter lives near the freeway 15, and she got an evacuation notice on her phone. I never got one, you know, at all besides the policeman running by,” said Coast.

EFD said the original evacuation order covered a much larger area than necessary, but that was found to be a mistake in the Reverse 911 System. The situation was resolved a half hour later.

As for the cafe, it is now open again.

Despite taking a hit financially due to the store's closure, the employees are still being paid.

“It probably cost me $15,000 for those two days. And I'm gonna try and recoup it,” said Coast.