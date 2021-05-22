ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) -- A brush fire reported near Escondido is sending plumes of white smoke into the air Saturday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service the blaze, dubbed the Deer Fire, was reported northwest of Escondido near the 15 and Deer Springs Road just after 12 p.m.

CalFire says six acres have so far burned. It’s unclear if any structures are immediately threatened.

All lanes of Southbound I-15 are closed at Gopher Canyon Road due to the blaze.

According to the National Weather Service, winds in the area are gusting 10 to 15 miles per hour with a relative humidity of 50 percent.

10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

