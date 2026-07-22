Ramona brush fire forces evacuations, sends thick smoke into the air

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) — Structures are being threatened due to a brush fire burning in Ramona Wednesday afternoon.

According to Cal Fire, the fire started on the 300 block of Creelman Lane in Ramona around 3 p.m.

The blaze has so far scorched 10 acres with a moderate rate of spread. Structures along Gem Lane are being threatened, according to Watch Duty.

Evacuation orders have been issued for zones SDC-1168, SDC-1242, SDC-1243, and SDC-1244. Evacuation warnings have been issued for zones SDC-1166, SDC-1167, and SDC-1241. Click here to see the evacuation map.



This is a developing story. ABC 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.