Brush fire in Poway causes limited evacuations, San Diego sheriff says

POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's Department says a brush fire in Poway has caused limited evacuations near Brookprinter Place.

The watch commander tweeted about the fire around 2:25 p.m., saying the evacuations are happening in the business park of Brookprinter Place.

Deputies have road closures in place at Metate Lane from Community Road to Rio Real Drive and Community Road from Civic Center Drive to Stowe Drive.

ABC 10News has reached out to the Poway Fire Department for additional details. We have yet to hear back as of 2:35 p.m.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.