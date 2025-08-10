Borrego Springs woman loses everything in devastating house fire

BORREGO SPRINGS, Calif. (KGTV) — A Borrego Springs woman says she's at "ground zero" after a fire destroyed her home.

Cherie Bianco was out of town on July 24 when her neighbors notified her that her house was on fire around 7 p.m.

They did what they could to help, using their garden hoses to try to put out the flames.

"I was in tears," Bianco said when reflecting on her neighbors' efforts. "I was just incredibly humbled by everybody's generosity, care and concern. It has been that way since."

She said 75 firefighters worked to contain the fire, finally clearing the scene by 2 a.m.

In the aftermath, Bianco learned she had lost all of her personal belongings, but most importantly, her dog Chi Chi and two cats, Benny and Jewel.

"My other things are just things, who cares about it, you know... it's losing a living being just really tore me up. It's still heartbreaking," Bianco said.

While Cherie has insurance, her coverage doesn't come close to replacing all that she’s lost — a difficult circumstance for a retiree.

"It happened to me, but it could have been to anybody, you know? It could have been to just anyone. And I'm just so grateful that the fire department was able to protect my neighbors' homes and their homes didn't burn down," Bianco said.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up on Bianco's behalf to help rebuild her life.

