ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — Police in Escondido are investigating after a woman’s body was found following a house fire Monday afternoon.

According to the department, crews were called to the home on the 25000 block of Valley Center Road around 12:45 p.m.

Once the fire was extinguished, an woman was found dead inside the home.

The woman’s name isn’t being released at this time. The department said the San Diego Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and is looking into the cause of death.