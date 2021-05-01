Body found floating in the water near Carlsbad identified

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) -- The body of a man found floating in the water off the coast of Carlsbad Thursday has been identified as 34-year-old Samuel Palava Santillan.

California Park rangers were contacted just before 11 a.m. about the discovery north of Lifeguard Tower 38.

Authorities at the scene said surfers in the area saw a body floating nude in the water and reported the discovery to lifeguards.

Lifeguards performed CPR on the man at the scene, but Santillan was pronounced dead.

The cause of death hasn’t been released at this time. Police in Carlsbad are investigating.

