Bluff collapse in Encinitas shuts down section of San Elijo State Beach

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — A section of San Elijo State Beach in Encinitas has been shut down after a bluff collapsed beneath a campground Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. in the 2050 block of South Coast Highway 101. The Encinitas Fire Department says witnesses reported the collapse an hour later.

Officials say no one has been injured and they did not find anybody beneath the collapse, which is described as being 100 feet wide and 50 feet down.

Crews with the Encinitas Fire Department are working to clear the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.