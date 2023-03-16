Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNorth County News

Actions

Bluff collapse in Encinitas shuts down section of San Elijo State Beach

Encinitas Bluff Collapse_03162023
SKY10
Encinitas Bluff Collapse_03162023
Encinitas bluff collapse_03162023
Encinitas Bluff Collapse_03162023
Posted at 3:56 PM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 18:57:47-04

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — A section of San Elijo State Beach in Encinitas has been shut down after a bluff collapsed beneath a campground Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. in the 2050 block of South Coast Highway 101. The Encinitas Fire Department says witnesses reported the collapse an hour later.

Officials say no one has been injured and they did not find anybody beneath the collapse, which is described as being 100 feet wide and 50 feet down.

Crews with the Encinitas Fire Department are working to clear the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch ABC 10News Mornings!

Watch ABC 10News Mornings!