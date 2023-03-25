Watch Now
Bicyclist suffers serious injuries in Del Mar Heights crash

San Diego police sdpd cruiser
Posted at 3:39 PM, Mar 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-25 18:39:59-04

The San Diego Police Department says a man riding a bicycle suffered serious injuries in a Friday night crash in Del Mar heights.

According to police, the 43-year-old man was riding a Cervelo ZHT bike in the second westbound lane in the 2200 block of Via De La Valle around 11:55 p.m. on March 24. At the same time, a 62-year-old man was driving a red 2014 Ford MPV in the same lane.

Police say the driver collided into the bicyclist, but the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

First responders took the bicyclist took a hospital in the area for treatment of his serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

SDPD's Traffic Division responded to this crash and is investigating.

