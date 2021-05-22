Bicyclist hit, killed by driver in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) -- A bicyclist was hit and killed by a driver in Oceanside early Saturday morning, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

The department says the crash happened just before 2 a.m. at Oceanside Boulevard and Beverly Glen Drive.

After arriving at the scene, officers saw an unresponsive man lying west of the intersection. The man was later pronounced dead.

Based on evidence and statements from witnesses, police say the cyclist was hit by a vehicle traveling west on Oceanside Boulevard.

“The vehicle was seized and the driver arrested pending a driver impairment investigation,” police say.

The bicyclist hasn’t been identified at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 760-435-4412.

