Bernardo Heights Middle School placed on lockdown after receiving threat

Bernardo Heights Middle School was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after the campus received a threat, according to the Poway Unified School District.

PUSD Communications Officer Christine Palik says law enforcement advised the school to enter the lockdown, but police do not think the threat is credible.

Law enforcement did respond to the campus out of an abundance of caution, according to Palik.

PUSD did not share the context and details of the threat with ABC 10News.

