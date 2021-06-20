Authorities searching for missing 13-year-old Valley Center boy

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. (KGTV) -- The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a 13-year-old who disappeared early Sunday morning.

According to the department, 13-year-old Brennen was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on the 29000 block of Twain Way in Valley Center.

The department says Brennen answers to “Eli.” He is described as five feet, six inches tall with red hair and blue eyes. According to the department, he may be wearing Batman shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

