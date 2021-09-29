Authorities call off search after reported plane crash off Carlsbad deemed unfounded

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — Search efforts were called off Wednesday after authorities say reports of a plane crash off Carlsbad's coast were unfounded.

Oceanside Police and Harbor Patrol were responding following the report of a plane down about six miles off the coast, according to Oceanside Police Public Information Officer Tom Bussey.

Footage from Sky10 showed fire, lifeguard, and police officials at the scene, as a Coast Guard helicopter flew off the coast searching for the reported plane.

Authorities deemed the reports unfounded and no evidence of a plane crash was located, according to a Coast Guard spokesman who spoke with City News Service. The spokesperson added that the light aircraft in question that was reported by an observer who believed it may have gone down, was accounted for and not involved in a crash.

City News Service contributed to this report.