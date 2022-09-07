Arrest made in disappearance of 71-year-old Escondido man

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — A man has been arrested following the disappearance of a 71-year-old man in August, Escondido Police said Tuesday.

According to police, Eduardo Zamora, 32, was arrested for murder. 71-year-old Stanley Stephens is still missing, but is believed to be deceased, police said.

Zamora’s arrest comes after Escondido police, along with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, conducted an extensive search for Stephens.

The department said it opened an investigation into the disappearance “believing that Stephens may be the victim of foul play.”

Stephens was reported missing from his North Broadway home in Escondido on August 13.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Chris Zack at 760-839-4972.

