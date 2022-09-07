Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNorth County News

Actions

Arrest made in disappearance of 71-year-old Escondido man

Stanley Stephens
Escondido Police Deparment
Stanley Stephens
Posted at 5:39 PM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 20:39:00-04

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — A man has been arrested following the disappearance of a 71-year-old man in August, Escondido Police said Tuesday.

According to police, Eduardo Zamora, 32, was arrested for murder. 71-year-old Stanley Stephens is still missing, but is believed to be deceased, police said.

Zamora’s arrest comes after Escondido police, along with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, conducted an extensive search for Stephens.

The department said it opened an investigation into the disappearance “believing that Stephens may be the victim of foul play.”

Stephens was reported missing from his North Broadway home in Escondido on August 13.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Chris Zack at 760-839-4972.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate Today

Give a child a book - Donate Today!