Amazon semi-truck with 8K packages catches fire in North San Diego County

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — An Amazon semi-truck hauling thousands of packages caught on fire in North San Diego County Friday evening, prompting road closures as emergency crews worked to put out the flames.

According to California Highway Patrol, authorities received a call at 7:22 p.m. about a truck being on fire in the northbound lane on Interstate 15 near the Deer Springs Road exit, north of Unincorporated Escondido.

When crews arrived at the scene, they spotted the Amazon tractor-trailer and it was fully engulfed. CHP says it was about 8,000 packages in the truck at the time of the fire.

No injuries have been reported and CAL Fire says the fire did not spread to any vegetation areas. The #1 lane is the only lane open at this time.