Watch
NewsLocal NewsNorth County News

Actions

90-year-old man on scooter fatally struck by car in La Jolla

Emergency Room Sign
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
A sign for the emergency rooms directs traffic to the UNMC /Nebraska Medicine campus on Friday, April 15, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
Emergency Room Sign
Posted at 10:13 PM, Jun 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-12 01:13:41-04

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) — An elderly man is dead after he was fatally struck by a car while riding his motorized scooter in La Jolla Saturday afternoon.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the crash happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of La Jolla Boulevard.

When police arrived at the scene, they learned a 90-year-old man was riding a motorized scooter and crossing La Jolla Blvd at 400 Gravilla Street in the crosswalk when he was hit by a white Toyota Camry.

The Camry was driven by an 80-year-old woman and she was not injured in the crash. However, the man was taken to a local hospital with numerous injuries.

The victim died several hours later due to his injuries. The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Leadership

10News Leadership Nomination Form