90-year-old man on scooter fatally struck by car in La Jolla

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) — An elderly man is dead after he was fatally struck by a car while riding his motorized scooter in La Jolla Saturday afternoon.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the crash happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of La Jolla Boulevard.

When police arrived at the scene, they learned a 90-year-old man was riding a motorized scooter and crossing La Jolla Blvd at 400 Gravilla Street in the crosswalk when he was hit by a white Toyota Camry.

The Camry was driven by an 80-year-old woman and she was not injured in the crash. However, the man was taken to a local hospital with numerous injuries.

The victim died several hours later due to his injuries. The crash is still under investigation.