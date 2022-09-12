79-year-old pedestrian struck, killed by car in Encinitas

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) – A 79-year-old man was struck and killed while attempting to cross the street in Encinitas Monday morning.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a reported crash involving a pickup truck and a pedestrian in the 1300 block of Encinitas Boulevard at 5:59 a.m. When they arrived, they found the man badly injured and lying in the roadway.

Firefighters and paramedics arrived and performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene.

SDSO said the driver was not injured, and drugs or alcohol do not seem to be a factor in the crash.