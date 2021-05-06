Watch
$7 million worth of marijuana seized at illegal operation near Fallbrook

FALLBROOK (CNS) - Seven people were detained and an estimated $7 million worth of marijuana was seized at an illegal growing operation east of Fallbrook, authorities said Thursday.

A search warrant was served at the property in the 9100 block of Huntley Road, east of Interstate 15 and north of state Route 76, on Wednesday, said San Diego County sheriff's Sgt. Jason Scroggins.

Deputies with the Fallbrook Crime Suppression Team discovered the operation last week while responding to an unrelated investigation, he said.

During the search, authorities found 15 greenhouses and two residential buildings containing more than 8,900 marijuana plants, 20 pounds of processed marijuana and a loaded rifle, the sergeant said. The estimated street value of the seized marijuana was $7 million, he said.

A half-dozen men and a woman working at the marijuana cultivation operation were detained, Scroggins said. Their names were not released, but the sergeant said the seven were expected to face felony charges.

