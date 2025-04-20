69-year-old North County veteran set to run his 500th marathon

NORTH COUNTY, Calif. (KGTV) — Hank Donigan is not your average marathon runner. The 69-year-old Marine Corps veteran runs around 50 marathons each year, finding both joy and therapy in the rhythm of his feet hitting the pavement.

Donigan, who has spent four years in the Navy and 30 years in the Marines, describes running as a natural feeling.

“It feels kind of like childlike… you know, when you just ran as a kid and didn't even think about it,” he said.

For Donigan, running is not just a hobby; it's a lifeline. He dedicates every Saturday to running for seven hours, raising money for wounded veterans through the Semper Fi America Fund.

While he's helped raise $100,000 for veterans and military families, he believes his return is priceless.

Donigan battles PTSD, stemming from his experiences in Beirut in 1982. After surviving from a collapsed lung and a golf ball-sized brain tumor in 2023, he had one question for the doctor: "Can I run a marathon on the weekend before the brain surgery?"

He recalled his doctor’s response: “If that makes you happy, then do it.”

Three weeks post-surgery, Donigan laced up his shoes once again to complete a marathon.

“When I meet veterans and I talk to them, I sense that they're struggling, and I tell them about my fitness and how running is therapeutic for me,” he said.

Having completed his first marathon in 1980, Donigan is set to achieve a milestone on Monday — his 500th marathon, which will take place in his hometown of Boston.

“I allow a donor to ask me to dedicate a mile to a loved one," he told ABC 10News.

