60-year-old man injured after his scooter hits pothole in Torrey Preserve

Posted at 10:39 PM, Jan 20, 2023
A 60-year-old man has been hospitalized after he hit a pothole and was ejected from his electric scooter in San Diego's Torrey Preserve area Friday evening.

The incident happened at 5:44 p.m. in the southbound lane of 10900 Roselle Street.

According to the San Diego Police Department, witnesses found the man unconscious and not breathing. They started compressions until medics arrived at the scene and the man was taken to a local hospital with facial fractures and other serious injuries.

Police say the man was not wearing a helmet when the incident happened. The crash is under investigation by the police department.

