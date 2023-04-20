39-year-old woman taken into custody following Carlsbad chase

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — A 39-year-old woman was taken into custody on multiple charges following a chase that caused heavy traffic in Carlsbad Thursday.

According to the Carlsbad Police Department, the incident began just before noon when police were notified about a woman who fled the area in a rideshare after committing felony vandalism against a vehicle on the 6000 block of Paseo Del Norte.

Officers found the rideshare vehicle with the woman inside and initiated a stop. When officers approached the vehicle, the suspect reportedly brandished a large knife and "made life-threatening statements."

The rideshare driver was safely rescued from the vehicle and, after a short pursuit, the vehicle was disabled in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5, police said.

The suspect refused to get out or comply with the directions of officers. After more than an hour of negotiations, the woman surrendered.

The suspect, identified as Darneisha Hill, 39, was taken to the Vista Detention Facility for an outstanding felony warrant, as well as felony vandalism, brandishing a knife, assault with a deadly weapon, carjacking, resisting arrest, and felony evading.