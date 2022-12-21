38 puppies on their way to San Diego survive tragic crash

RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif. (KGTV) – A Christmas miracle happened Tuesday morning when 38 puppies survived a crash while on their way to the Helen Woodward Animal Center from Heart of Louisiana Humane Society.

The crash happened between 12:30 a.m. and 1:00 a.m., while the driver transporting the puppies was heading to a hotel to rest for the night when the driver reported that the van hit a center median, flipped, skidded onto its side and slid across the highway when they overcorrected. The driver was able to call 911, and emergency crews from Longview Fire Department Station 3 and the Longview Police Department quickly responded to closed down the highway, flip the van over and towed it to their station.

Firefighters evaluated each puppy, and an emergency vet was called to make additional health checks, but two of the puppies did not survive the crash.

“In my 23 years at the Center, I have never experienced this type of a tragedy,” stated Helen Woodward Animal Center VP of Development Renee Resko. “We’ve all been so fortunate to just expect that each transport will arrive safely. There is so much care put into these journeys by the participating shelters and the transportation companies who do all of this for the love of the animals. This morning’s accident came as a shock to all of us.”

The surviving puppies made it to HWAC and received an additional health check from the center’s veterinary team.

“We know that one of the puppies has a broken leg and one has some mild head trauma, so we will be keeping those puppies with us until they are fully recovered,” stated Helen Woodward Adoption Services Director Kendall Schulz. “We are incredibly moved by the severity of the accident and the miracle of how many of them not only survived but were safe from injury. We put all of our hearts into looking after orphan pets, but I sincerely feel that something greater was looking out for them this morning.”

The center said the puppies deemed healthy would be available to be adopted as early as this weekend.

For more information on the center or how to adopt, visit www.animalcenter.org or call 858-756-4117 ext. 313.