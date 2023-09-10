3 people die in separate single-car crashes, CHP in Oceanside says

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Three people died following two single-vehicle crashes that happened early Sunday morning in the North County area, according to the California Highway Patrol's Oceanside office.

The first crash was on I-15 south, at Mission Road in Fallbrook. It was reported to CHP at about 1:30 a.m. A Lexus NX350 had overturned in the southbound lanes of I-15, the press release states.

According to CHP, a 32-year-old man was driving the car and a 28-year-old woman was riding with him. The Lexus had veered to the right off the roadway and then overturned.

First responders pronounced both the driver and passenger dead at the scene, the release says

CHP is still investigating the cause of the crash and whether alcohol or drugs were a factor.

The second crash was on I-5 north, near Oceanside Boulevard. According to CHP's press release, the single-vehicle crashed happened around 2:30 a.m. as a man was driving a Hyundai Sonata.

Officers say the Hyundai veered off the roadway to the right and crashed into a Eucalyptus tree.

CHP, the Oceanside Police Department and Oceanside paramedics all responded. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the release states. CHP is still investigating whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in this crash.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office will release the identity of all the people who died.

If you have any information for CHP about either crash, reach out to the Oceanside office at 760-643-3400.