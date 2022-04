OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Three people have been hospitalized following a major car crash on a highway in Oceanside Saturday night.

According to North Comm Fire, officials received a call around 9:20 p.m. about a crash involving three cars on CA 76 near Foussat Road.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found one of the cars in a ditch and rescued the two people who were inside. Three people were taken to a local hospital and there is no word on their condition.