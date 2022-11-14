3 condos damaged in Oceanside fire, no injuries reported

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — The Oceanside Fire Department says three condo units on Lands End Way were damaged in a Sunday afternoon fire.

The department responded to the fire in the 500 block of Lands End Way a little before 12:30 p.m., the OFD press release says. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from a second story balcony. They quickly started attacking the fire and went inside the building to look for potential victims and put out the flames.

Another unit arrived on the scene and helped control the fire with a water supply. They also assisted in the search.

More crews went to the surrounding units to see if the fire spread elsewhere. The press release says the fire was contained to the unit it started in about 25 minutes after it started.

OFD says one adjacent unit suffered extreme smoke damage from the fire, and the unit below had water damage from the hoses used to extinguish it.

"All in all, no residents or firefighters were injured in the fire," the press release says. "A total of four adults, three children, one dog, one cat, and a snake were displaced from their home and the American Red Cross was on scene to assist with temporary shelter."

The resident who lives in the unit where the fire started said a smoke detector alerted him about the blaze, and he promptly left the building. The fire department says this is evidence of how important working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are.

OFD is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

The Carlsbad and Vista fire departments also responded to this fire.