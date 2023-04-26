24-year-old man dies in crash near Palomar Mountain, CHP says

SAN DIEGO COUNTY (KGTV) — The California Highway Patrol says a 24-year-old man died in a single-car crash near Palomar Mountain Monday evening.

According to CHP's press release, the Valley Center man was driving a white Mazda MPV, traveling westbound on SR-76 east of South Grade Road, around 5:45 p.m. on April 24.

Troopers say they're still investigating why the driver veered off the road, leading to the rollover crash.

CHP and paramedics responded to the crash to help the driver, who was flown to a hospital in the area. He later died from his injuries at the hospital, CHP's release says. Troopers did not identify the man in its press release about the crash.

The road was blocked for about two hours as troopers investigated the scene. CHP believes alcohol or drugs may have been a factor that led to the crash.

CHP is still investigating this crash — if you have any information for troopers, reach out to the Oceanside-area CHP office at 760-643-3400.