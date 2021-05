CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) -- A 22-year-old man was hospitalized following a shooting at a Carlsbad resort early Sunday morning.

According to Carlsbad Police, the shooting happened after a party at the MarBrisa Carlsbad Resort just after 2 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police say.

The details surrounding the shooting are unclear at this time, but police say a 19-year-old from Mississippi was arrested for unrelated gun charges.