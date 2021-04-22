Watch
NewsLocal NewsNorth County News

Actions

2 inside suspected stolen vehicle injured in Escondido crash

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2013 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Escondido Police Department
Escondido police
Posted at 4:56 PM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 19:57:32-04

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) -- Two people are hospitalized following a crash Thursday in the North County, authorities said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 4:10 a.m. on the northbound lanes on interstate 15 near Del Lago Blvd.

A 32-year-old male was driving a Ford Fusion and collided into the back of the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Ford Fusion and his 32-year-old female passenger were seriously injured, CHP said. They were taken to Palomar Hospital.

The Ford Fusion is suspected to be a stolen vehicle, CHP said.

The 43-year-old man driving the tractor-trailer was not injured.

"Driving under the Influence is a suspected factor in the collision," CHP said in a press released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO DONATE!

Community Connection

CLICK TO DONATE!