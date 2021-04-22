2 inside suspected stolen vehicle injured in Escondido crash

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) -- Two people are hospitalized following a crash Thursday in the North County, authorities said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 4:10 a.m. on the northbound lanes on interstate 15 near Del Lago Blvd.

A 32-year-old male was driving a Ford Fusion and collided into the back of the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Ford Fusion and his 32-year-old female passenger were seriously injured, CHP said. They were taken to Palomar Hospital.

The Ford Fusion is suspected to be a stolen vehicle, CHP said.

The 43-year-old man driving the tractor-trailer was not injured.

"Driving under the Influence is a suspected factor in the collision," CHP said in a press released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.