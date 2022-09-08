2 charged in Carlsbad store robbery; allegedly stole $125K worth of jewelry

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — Two men have been charged for allegedly robbing a jewelry store in Carlsbad and stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

According to the Carlsbad Police Department, 26-year-old Khaliq Jones of Oceanside and 26-year-old Gregory Shearrill of Hemet are both charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. They are also facing weapon charges.

The armed robbery happened at Daniel's Jewelers in the 2525 block of El Camino Real on Wednesday, Sept. 7 just after 4 p.m.

Investigators say Jones and Shearrill were armed with a handgun and sledgehammer when they entered the jewelry store and smashed the glass display cases. The robbers then fled the scene on e-bikes with about $125,000 worth of jewelry.

With the help of witnesses, police say they found Jones and Shearrill and took them into custody. The stolen jewelry and handgun were recovered.

Jones and Shearrill are booked into the Vista Detention Facility on their charges.

According to CPD, Jones is on parole for robbery and had a felony warrant for a parole violation. The investigation is still ongoing.