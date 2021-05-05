19-year-old charged with driving under influence in Poway crash that killed father, son

POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's Department has arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a deadly crash that killed a father and his son as they left baseball practice.

SDSO said Donald Lee Farmer was booked Tuesday on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence of drugs causing bodily injury, and driving without a license. He is being held on $250,000 bail, SDSO added.

The department said on Feb. 12, a Mercedes sedan collided with a Toyota sedan attempting to make a left turn out of the Poway High School parking lot on the 15000 block of Espola Road just after 7 p.m.

RELATED COVERAGE:



The driver of the Toyota, identified as 54-year-old Steve Pirolli, died at the scene. Pirolli's 14-year-old son, Stephen, who was also in the vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. The pair had just finished up baseball practice at the high school.

Farmer was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"In the weeks following the crash, deputies from the Poway Sheriff's Station's Traffic Unit conducted an extensive reconstruction of the incident. Based on their investigation, they determined Farmer was driving under the influence of drugs and had been driving recklessly," the department said in a release.

SDSO said the San Diego County District Attorney's Office is prosecuting the case.